NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) Price Target Increased by 24.47% to 9.95

The average one-year price target for NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) has been revised to 9.94 / share. This is an increase of 24.47% from the prior estimate of 7.99 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 14.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,286.84% from the latest reported closing price of 0.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in NLS Pharmaceutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLSP is 0.03%, a decrease of 27.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 7,454K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 5,747K shares representing 17.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 500K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLSP by 28.32% over the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 400K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 13.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLSP by 10.38% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 204K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLSP by 35.19% over the last quarter.

Altium Capital Management holds 200K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NLS Pharmaceutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, Quilience® is a proprietary controlled release formulation of mazindol (mazindol CR), and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial orexin receptor 2 agonist, which was used for many yearsto treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. NLS completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating mazindol CR in adult subjects with ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and was well-tolerated. Quilience® has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy.

