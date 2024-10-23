NLS Pharmaceutics files to sell 2.75M common shares for holders

The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the common shares by the selling shareholders.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NLSP:
- NLS Pharmaceutics Strikes Debt Forgiveness Deal
- NLS Pharmaceutics secures patent in Japan for Mazindol ER
- NLS Pharmaceutics Sees Reduced Losses Amid Financial Challenges
- NLS Pharmaceutics Boosts Financial Standing with Key Moves
- NLS Pharmaceutics announces expected compliance with Nasdaq listing rules
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.