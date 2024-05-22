NLS Pharmaceutics Extends Loan Maturity

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) has released an update.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG has announced an extension to the maturity date of their loan agreement to June 30, 2025, with the amended terms set to take effect from May 16, 2024. The remaining conditions of the original loan agreement will stay the same, including the unchanged loan amount and interest. The agreement will continue to be governed by Swiss law, with jurisdiction residing in Zurich.

