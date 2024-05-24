NLS Pharmaceutics Confronts Nasdaq Delisting Issues

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) has released an update.

NLS Pharmaceutics, a Swiss biopharmaceutical company, is facing potential delisting from Nasdaq due to non-compliance with minimum stockholders’ equity and bid price requirements. The company has scheduled a hearing to appeal the delisting determination and will present plans to address the compliance issues. Despite these challenges, NLS continues to develop its lead product, Quilience®, for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders.

