NLS Pharmaceutics Announces CMO Resignation

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) has released an update.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. announced the immediate resignation of Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Apostol, emphasizing that his departure was not due to any internal disagreements or issues related to the company’s operations. Dr. Eric Konofal, currently the Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, will take over as the interim CMO. The company has made this information public through a Form 6-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

