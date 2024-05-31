News & Insights

Stocks

NLS Pharmaceutics Announces CMO Resignation

May 31, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) has released an update.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. announced the immediate resignation of Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Apostol, emphasizing that his departure was not due to any internal disagreements or issues related to the company’s operations. Dr. Eric Konofal, currently the Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, will take over as the interim CMO. The company has made this information public through a Form 6-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further insights into NLSP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NLSP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.