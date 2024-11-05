NLS Pharmaceutics and Kadimastem Announce Strategic Merger

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) has released an update.

NLS Pharmaceutics has announced a merger with Israeli-based Kadimastem Ltd., aiming to strengthen its position in the pharmaceutical market. This strategic move will result in Kadimastem becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of NLS Pharmaceutics, potentially offering new opportunities for investors. The merger also involves the distribution of contingent value rights to NLS shareholders, tied to the future sale of legacy assets.

For further insights into NLSP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.