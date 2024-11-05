News & Insights

NLS Pharmaceutics and Kadimastem Announce Strategic Merger

November 05, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) has released an update.

NLS Pharmaceutics has announced a merger with Israeli-based Kadimastem Ltd., aiming to strengthen its position in the pharmaceutical market. This strategic move will result in Kadimastem becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of NLS Pharmaceutics, potentially offering new opportunities for investors. The merger also involves the distribution of contingent value rights to NLS shareholders, tied to the future sale of legacy assets.

