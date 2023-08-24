NLRB restores Obama-era rule speeding up union election process

By Daniel Wiessner

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Thursday finalized procedural changes that will speed up the union election process, which have been criticized by business groups for favoring organized labor.

The Democrat-led board's rule restores changes to the election process that were adopted during the Obama administration and largely eliminated in 2019 when appointees of Republican former President Donald Trump led the board.

Among the key provisions of the new rule are a requirement that elections be held before related litigation is resolved. Under the Trump-era regulation, the board had to rule on issues such as workers' eligibility to vote and alleged unlawful conduct by employers before holding an election.

A longer election process is typically seen as a disadvantage to unions, as it can give employers more time to discourage unionizing or give workers the impression that the process is ineffective. Business groups have said the quicker process created by the Obama-era rule made it difficult for workers to make informed decisions.

The new rule takes effect on Dec. 26. The board did not seek public comment before adopting it, which could form the basis of a legal challenge. The board said it was not necessary to solicit public input because it had received tens of thousands of comments before adopting the 2014 and 2019 rules.

NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran in a statement said it was a basic principle of U.S. labor law that election cases be resolved quickly and fairly.

“By removing unnecessary delays from the election process, the new rule supports these important goals, and allows workers to more effectively exercise their fundamental rights," said McFerran, who was appointed chair by Democratic President Joe Biden.

But Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work Foundation, which represents workers who oppose unions, said the decision about who should speak for workers should not be rushed.

“The Biden NLRB’s resurrection of the ‘quickie election’ rules will permit union bosses to rush workers to the polls before they can learn basic facts about the union and the election," Mix said in a statement.

In January, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit had blocked some key provisions of the Trump-era rule in a challenge to it brought by unions. Thursday's rule rescinds the surviving procedures adopted in 2019.

A different appeals court in 2016 had upheld major provisions of the Obama-era rule that were restored by the board on Thursday.

NLRB Member Marvin Kaplan, the board's lone Republican, dissented from the adoption of new rule, which he said "unquestionably values quick elections over fully informed voters."

