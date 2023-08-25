NLRB paves way for workers to unionize without formal elections

By Daniel Wiessner

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Friday resurrected key elements of a policy it eliminated more than 50 years ago requiring businesses that commit labor law violations to bargain with unions without holding formal elections.

The board's 3-1 decision in a case involving building materials company Cemex Construction Materials could provide a major boost to unions by allowing them to represent workers in certain cases when a majority sign cards in support of unionizing, rather than going through the lengthy and often litigious election process.

In Friday's decision, the Democrat-led board partially revived a doctrine known as Joy Silk, named for a 1949 case in which the NLRB said employers must bargain with unions unless they have a good-faith doubt that majority support exists.

The NLRB abandoned the Joy Silk doctrine in the early 1970s after the U.S. Supreme Court imposed a different standard in the 1969 case NLRB v. Gissel Packing Co. In Gissel, the court said the NLRB could force employers to bargain when they engage in misconduct so severe that any election would be tainted.

Friday's decision came one day after the NLRB announced a final rule reviving Obama-era regulations designed to speed up the union election process, which is seen as giving an advantage to unions.

NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran said Friday's decision and the new rule together will strengthen the board's ability to provide workers with a fair and timely process for seeking union representation.

“The Cemex decision reaffirms that elections are not the only appropriate path for seeking union representation," McFerran said in a statement.

Cemex and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did lawyers for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which was seeking to represent Cemex employees.

The National Right to Work Foundation, which represents workers who oppose unionizing, said the "card check" process revived by Friday's ruling is prone to abuse and lacks the protections of secret ballot elections. The group's president, Mark Mix, said the decision gives "a blank check" to unions to force workers into their ranks.

“The core principle of American labor law is that the workers choose the union," Mix said in a statement. "The Biden Administration has turned this commonsense principle on its head."

A group of Cemex cement truck drivers and trainers in 2019 narrowly voted against joining the Teamsters.

An administrative judge in 2021 found that Cemex had committed more than two dozen unfair labor practices including threatening, surveilling and interrogating workers, and hiring security guards to intimidate them shortly before the election.

The judge recommended setting aside the election results, allowing a new election to be held. The board on Friday upheld that decision but instead ordered Cemex to bargain with the Teamsters.

In doing so, the NLRB said that moving forward, when unions request recognition based on majority support, employers must either recognize and bargain with a union or file a petition seeking an election.

However, if an employer seeking an election commits unfair labor practices, the petition will be dismissed and the employer will be ordered to bargain with the union, the board said. The new standard, unlike Joy Silk, does not allow employers seeking an election to show a good-faith doubt that unions have majority support among workers.

Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, who chairs the U.S. House of Representatives Education and the Workforce Committee, in a statement called the decision "un-American" and said the NLRB had strayed from is mission of protecting workers.

"This decision is ... a concerted effort to chip away at workers’ rights and force every worker in America into a union," Foxx said.

The case is Cemex Construction Materials Pacific LLC, National Labor Relations Board, No. 28–CA–230115.

For Cemex: Alan Feldman of Jackson Lewis

For the union: Caren Sencer of Weinberg Roger & Rosenfeld

For the NLRB general counsel: Fernando Anzaldua

