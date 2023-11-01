NLRB, OSHA will team up on investigations, enforcement

By Daniel Wiessner

Nov 1(Reuters) - The U.S. agencies that enforce labor laws and workplace safety rules said they will work together on investigations and enforcement to protect workers who raise safety concerns from retaliation, which could spur more fines and legal complaints against employers.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday said they had entered into a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in cases involving worker efforts to improve safety conditions.

The agencies have forged similar partnerships for decades, most recently in 2017, but the new agreement appears to be the first to provide for coordinated investigations and enforcement of laws prohibiting retaliation against workers who raise safety concerns.

The agencies also will share more information that supports enforcement activities and conduct cross-training for staff, according to the memorandum.

The announcement comes after OSHA, part of the U.S. Department of Labor, proposed a rule in August that would allow union representatives and other third parties to accompany OSHA officials on safety inspections, which has been criticized by business groups.

Coupled with OSHA's proposed rule, the collaboration between the agencies will give unions and the NLRB general counsel's office more access to workplaces, likely leading to more NLRB complaints against employers, according to Roger King, counsel to the business-backed HR Policy Association.

"This lays a foundation for more unfair labor practice activity," he said.

NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo in a statement said the agreement will bolster protections for workers who speak out about unsafe working conditions.

"Workplace safety can be a matter of life and death for workers and so the ability to report workplace hazards without fear of retaliation is critically important,” said Abruzzo, an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden.

Concerns about workplace safety are often a factor in union organizing campaigns and NLRB cases involving retaliation against workers, and employer safety practices came under renewed scrutiny as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abruzzo's office, for example, has accused AmazonAMZN.O of firing warehouse workers who raised concerns about an alleged lack of pandemic-related protections amid a high-profile union organizing campaign. Amazon has denied wrongdoing.

King said the agreement with OSHA could give Abruzzo, who has said she wants to expand labor law protections for workers, more opportunities to argue that safety complaints by individual employees are concerted activity protected by federal labor law.

"This whole area of heightened sensitivity to safety-related matters is very fertile ground for the general counsel," King said.

