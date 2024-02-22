NLRB 'joint employer' rule's effective date pushed back by US judge

By Daniel Wiessner

Feb 22 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas on Thursday delayed implementation of a National Labor Relations Board rule that would treat many companies as employers of contract and franchise workers, as he weighs a bid by major business groups to strike it down.

U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker in Tyler, Texas, issued a brief order pushing back the rule's effective date from Feb. 26 to March 11. Barker, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, said "an opinion with the court’s reasoning will be issued forthwith."

Barker held a hearing on Feb. 13 on a motion by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation's largest business lobby, and other industry groups asking the court to rule in their favor. Their November lawsuit claims the rule violates federal labor law and will cause disruptions in a range of industries that rely on temporary and contract labor.

NLRB spokeswoman Kayla Blado declined to comment. The Chamber and other groups involved in the lawsuit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Under the rule, companies would be considered "joint employers" of contract and franchise workers and required to bargain with unions when they have control over key working conditions such as pay, scheduling, discipline and supervision, even if it is indirect or not exercised.

The business groups say the rule adopts too broad a definition of who counts as an employer, sweeping in companies that have no place at the bargaining table. The rule would also allow companies found to be joint employers to be held liable for illegal labor practices.

Barker at last week's hearing did not indicate how he was leaning, but he suggested that he was concerned the rule could complicate collective bargaining by forcing a number of businesses to negotiate contracts with a single union.

The case is U.S. Chamber of Commerce v. National Labor Relations Board, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 6:23-cv-00553.

For the groups: Pratik Shah of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

For the NLRB: Christine Flack and Tyler Wiese

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York)

