US Markets
AMZN

NLRB investigation finds Amazon illegally discharged warehouse worker

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

A National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) investigation has found merit to a complaint that said Amazon.com Inc illegally discharged a protesting warehouse worker in New York City, according to an NLRB spokesperson.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - A National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) investigation has found merit to a complaint that said Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O illegally discharged a protesting warehouse worker in New York City, according to an NLRB spokesperson.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular