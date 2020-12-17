NLRB investigation finds Amazon illegally discharged warehouse worker

Dec 17 (Reuters) - A National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) investigation has found merit to a complaint that said Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O illegally discharged a protesting warehouse worker in New York City, according to an NLRB spokesperson.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

