NLRB investigation finds Amazon illegally discharged warehouse worker
Dec 17 (Reuters) - A National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) investigation has found merit to a complaint that said Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O illegally discharged a protesting warehouse worker in New York City, according to an NLRB spokesperson.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.