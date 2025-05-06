NLR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (Symbol: NLR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.56, changing hands as high as $83.56 per share. Uranium+Nuclear Energy shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NLR's low point in its 52 week range is $64.26 per share, with $97.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.36.

