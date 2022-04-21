NLOK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.28, changing hands as low as $26.23 per share. NortonLifeLock Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NLOK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NLOK's low point in its 52 week range is $20.7401 per share, with $30.915 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.25. The NLOK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.