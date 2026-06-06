nLIGHT's CEO Sold Nearly 25,000 Shares for $1.9 Million. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

CEO Scott Keeney sold 24,990 shares in open-market trades over June 3 and June 4, 2026, for a total transaction value of ~$1.89 million using a weighted average price of around $75.81 per share.

All shares sold were held directly by the insider, with no indirect or derivative security participation; indirect holdings remain via the Keeney Family Revocable Trust.

Transaction size was well below recent-period sell trade averages, reflecting a reduced share base after net sales of over 1.34 million shares since August 2023.

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On June 3 and June 4, 2026, Scott H. Keeney, President and CEO of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR), executed the sale of 24,990 shares of common stock in multiple open-market transactions valued at approximately $1.89 million, as disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold (direct) 24,990 Direct open-market shares sold in this filing. Transaction value ~$1.89 million Based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($75.81) Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,185,039 Directly held shares after transaction completion Post-transaction shares (indirect) 501 Indirectly held shares after transaction completion (Keeney Family Revocable Trust) Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$163.64 million Based on trade date closing price ($74.89)

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($75.81); post-transaction value based on trade date closing price.

Key questions

How does the transaction size compare to Scott Keeney's historical sale activity?

The 24,990-share sale is materially below the recent mean sell trade size of approximately 47,827 shares, with the smaller size driven by a shrinking direct share base after consecutive net sales since August 2023.

The 24,990-share sale is materially below the recent mean sell trade size of approximately 47,827 shares, with the smaller size driven by a shrinking direct share base after consecutive net sales since August 2023. What proportion of overall holdings was affected by this transaction?

The sale accounted for 1.13% of Keeney's direct holdings at the time, a modest percentage relative to his remaining 2,185,039 directly held shares, which continue to represent a substantial insider position.

The sale accounted for 1.13% of Keeney's direct holdings at the time, a modest percentage relative to his remaining 2,185,039 directly held shares, which continue to represent a substantial insider position. Did the transaction involve any indirect or derivative securities?

No; all shares sold were from Keeney's direct holdings, with indirect holdings (501 shares) in the Keeney Family Revocable Trust remaining unchanged and no derivative instruments exercised or disposed.

No; all shares sold were from Keeney's direct holdings, with indirect holdings (501 shares) in the Keeney Family Revocable Trust remaining unchanged and no derivative instruments exercised or disposed. What is the capacity context for ongoing insider sales?

The smaller transaction size reflects the declining number of shares available for sale, as Keeney's direct holdings have decreased by over 1.34 million shares since August 2023, limiting the scale of future routine dispositions.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 4, 2026) $74.89 Market capitalization $3.71 billion Revenue (TTM) $289.84 million 1-year price change 269.53%

* 1-year performance is calculated using June 4, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

nLIGHT designs and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and beam control systems for industrial, microfabrication, and defense sectors.

It generates revenue through direct sales and distributors, offering advanced laser solutions for integration into customer systems and applications.

The company serves industrial manufacturers, aerospace and defense contractors, and microfabrication firms across North America, Asia, and Europe.

nLIGHT is a technology company specializing in advanced laser solutions, with a focus on high-performance semiconductor and fiber lasers. The company leverages proprietary technology to address demanding applications in industrial and defense markets, supporting both OEM customers and end users.

What this transaction means for investors

nLIGHT CEO Scott Keeney’s sale of company stock on June 3 and June 4, 2026 came at a time when shares had gone on a spectacular run. The stock reached a multi-year high of $86.95 on May 8, due to strong business performance. Even so, Keeney’s transactions are not a cause for investor concern.

His June 3 disposition involved 8,901 shares that were sold to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs). The June 4 transactions were implemented as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in June of 2025. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

In addition, Keeney retained over two million shares after the dispositions, with a portion of those being unvested RSUs, which he cannot sell until they vest. Consequently, these factors don’t suggest any red flags for investors.

nLIGHT stock is up thanks to a near-doubling of defense product revenue year over year in the first quarter. Driven by geopolitical tensions, such as the U.S. conflict with Iran, and increased government defense spending, first-quarter sales climbed to $80.2 million, a 55% increase from the previous year.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.