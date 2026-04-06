nLIGHT Trades at Premium Valuation: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

nLIGHT LASR is currently trading at a high price-to-sales (P/S) multiple, far above the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry. nLIGHT’s forward 12-month P/S ratio sits at 11.54X, significantly higher than the industry’s forward 12-month P/S ratio of 7.18X. The Zacks Value Score of F also suggests that LASR stock is overvalued.

nLIGHT stock also trades at a higher P/S multiple compared with other industry peers, including FormFactor FORM, Lam Research LRCX and Applied Materials AMAT. At present, FormFactor, Lam Research and Applied Materials have P/S multiples of 8.66X, 10.46X and 8.22X, respectively.

Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

nLIGHT’s elevated valuation raises concerns about whether the stock can justify such lofty multiples. Considering the premium valuation, investors must be wondering whether they should buy, hold or sell the stock, especially amid near-term challenges.

Exit From Cutting and Welding to Hurt LASR’s Prospects

A key risk that weighs on nLIGHT’s prospects is the company’s decision to exit the cutting and welding business, which will create a clear revenue headwind in 2026. Management said this move is expected to reduce full-year revenues by around $25 million to $30 million. The company has already informed customers and is now working through last-time buys and other wind-down actions. Some revenues from this business will continue in the first half of 2026, but management said it should be close to zero by the second half of the year.

This exit is part of a broader effort to improve focus and move resources toward better opportunities such as directed energy, laser sensing and additive manufacturing. Strategically, that makes sense because cutting and welding have been facing weak demand and are no longer as attractive as the company’s core growth areas. However, even if the decision is right from a long-term perspective, it still creates a short-term gap in the company’s revenue base.

Further, exit from the cutting and welding business means that the company is losing a business that had a positive contribution margin. Cutting and welding were still contributing profit on incremental sales, so removing those revenues creates some near-term margin pressure. This impact was already visible in fourth-quarter results. As a percentage of revenues, nLIGHT's product gross margin declined sequentially to 37.3% in the fourth quarter, down from 41.0% in the prior quarter.

This reflects a sequential decline of 370 basis points, which was primarily due to higher inventory charges, along with lower factory utilization and a less favorable mix, related to the exit of cutting and welding. Further, for the first quarter of 2026, LASR expects product gross margins to be around 36.5% at the midpoint. This reflects another sequential decline in the company's Product gross margins and indicates that the margins will remain under pressure in the near term.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nLIGHT’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share is pegged at 35 cents and 56 cents, respectively. Estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised downward by 3 cents and 6 cents over the past 30 days, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The above-mentioned factors seem to have weighed on investors’ sentiments as reflected in a decline in LASR’s share price over the past month. LASR stock has declined 1.5% over the past month, underperforming its industry peers, including FormFactor, Lam Research and Applied Materials. Over the past month, shares of FormFactor, Lam Research and Applied Materials have returned 15.8%, 3.4% and 2.8%, respectively.

One-Month Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LASR Suffers From Weakness in Microfabrication

Management said that microfabrication is the part of the business where nLIGHT has the least visibility. This means the company does not have a clear line of sight on how much this segment can grow in the near term. In 2026, management expects revenues from the microfabrication segment to be flat or slightly down on a year-over-year basis.

A key issue that the management pointed out here is that revenues from China have gone down sharply in the microfabrication segment and are no longer a meaningful part of the business. Here, China used to be a major source of demand, and losing that contribution makes it harder for microfabrication to grow. These factors show that the microfabrication business is not a reliable growth driver right now and cannot meaningfully support the company's overall growth.

Conclusion: Sell LASR Stock Right Now

While nLIGHT is trading at a premium valuation, its near-term business challenges do not fully support such lofty multiples. The company is exiting its cutting and welding business, which will create a revenue headwind in 2026 and also pressure margins in the near term, creating a clear gap in both sales and profitability over the next few quarters.

Weakness in microfabrication, where nLIGHT has low visibility, is expected to be flat to slightly down in 2026. The sharp decline in China-related demand also limits recovery potential in this segment. The company’s near-term challenges, along with its premium valuation, make the stock look unattractive at current levels, and investors should consider staying away from the stock at present.

Currently, nLIGHT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nLight (LASR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.