nLIGHT Stock Has Soared 400%. Here's Why One Investor Bought More

Key Points

Needham Investment Management added 65,000 shares of nLIGHT last quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $39.95 million, reflecting both share purchases and stock price appreciation.

Post-trade, the firm held 1,922,740 shares worth $109.63 million.

10 stocks we like better than nLIGHT ›

On May 14, 2026, Needham Investment Management disclosed a buy of 65,000 shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR), an estimated $3.52 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 14, 2026, Needham Investment Management bought 65,000 additional shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.52 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end position value rose by $39.95 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and stock price movements.

What else to know

Following the buy, nLIGHT represented 5.6% of the fund’s reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:LASR: $109.63 million (5.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:VICR: $84.04 million (4.3% of AUM) NYSE:VRT: $71.48 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:PDFS: $66.16 million (3.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:AIP: $64.98 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of Friday, nLIGHT shares were priced at $74.12, skyrocketing nearly 400% over the past year while the S&P 500 has climbed about 28%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $74.12 Market Capitalization $4.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $289.84 million Net Income (TTM) ($14.73 million)

Company snapshot

nLIGHT designs and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and beam control systems for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications.

The firm generates revenue through direct product sales and advanced development contracts, serving both commercial and government markets.

Its primary customers include manufacturers in the United States, China, South Korea, Europe, and defense industry clients requiring high-energy laser systems.

nLIGHT is a technology company specializing in high-performance laser solutions for industrial and defense sectors. With a diversified product portfolio and a global sales network, the company leverages advanced photonics expertise to address demanding applications in manufacturing and directed energy.

What this transaction means for investors

Needham has added nLIGHT shares during an extraordinary run that has seen the stock climb nearly 400% over the past year despite pockets of volatility, and the latest results help explain why investors might remain interested. First-quarter revenue surged 55% year over year to $80.2 million, while gross margin expanded to 33.1% from 26.7%. Perhaps most importantly, nLIGHT returned to profitability, reporting net income of $645,000 compared with an $8.1 million loss a year earlier.



The real growth engine continues to be aerospace and defense. Revenue from that segment climbed nearly 69% to $55.1 million, while defense product revenue alone reached a record $33.1 million, up 98% year over year. CEO Scott Keeney said the company continues to see a strong pipeline of directed energy opportunities, including follow-on production programs, platform upgrades, and new prototypes.



The balance sheet also gives management flexibility. Following a recent equity offering, nLIGHT ended the quarter with $298 million in cash and cash equivalents and more than $429 million in equity. Of course, the recent run creates some short-term risk, but in the long-term, the company seems like it’s built a strong foundation for growth.

Should you buy stock in nLIGHT right now?

Before you buy stock in nLIGHT, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and nLIGHT wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $465,733!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,313,467!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 985% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 29, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vertiv. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.