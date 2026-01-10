Is nLIGHT Stock a Buy or Sell After the CEO Sold Shares Worth $1.2 Million?

Key Points

CEO Scott Keeney sold 31,748 shares on Jan. 6, 2026, representing a transaction value of approximately $1.19 million based on a weighted average sale price of $37.51 per share.

The activity impacted 1.37% of Scott Keeney’s direct holdings, reducing his direct ownership to 2,285,020 shares post-transaction.

This was a derivative transaction involving the exercise of options and immediate sale, with all shares disposed directly and no indirect or entity-attributed holdings affected.

The trade size and percentage of holdings sold align closely with the recent historical median, indicating the cadence is explained by available share capacity rather than escalation.

Scott Keeney, President and CEO of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR), reported the exercise and immediate sale of 31,748 shares of common stock for a total transaction value of $1,190,867.48, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 31,748 Transaction value $1.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,285,020 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$86.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($37.51); post-transaction value based on Jan. 6, 2026 market close price ($37.70).

Key questions

What was the structure and timing of this insider transaction?

The event involved the exercise of 31,748 options for common stock, with all shares sold directly into the open market on Jan. 6, 2026.

The event involved the exercise of 31,748 options for common stock, with all shares sold directly into the open market on Jan. 6, 2026.

The shares sold represented 1.37% of Scott Keeney’s pre-transaction direct holdings, maintaining a post-sale stake of 2,285,020, in line with the recent median percentage of holdings sold per transaction.

The shares sold represented 1.37% of Scott Keeney's pre-transaction direct holdings, maintaining a post-sale stake of 2,285,020, in line with the recent median percentage of holdings sold per transaction.

No indirect holdings or entity-associated shares were involved; all exercised and sold shares were directly held and disposed of by Scott Keeney personally.

No indirect holdings or entity-associated shares were involved; all exercised and sold shares were directly held and disposed of by Scott Keeney personally.

The sale size of 31,748 shares is consistent with the recent median for sell transactions (35,002 shares), and reflects a cadence explained by the reduction in remaining direct holdings, not an acceleration in disposition rate.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Jan. 6, 2026) $37.70 Market capitalization $1.98 billion Revenue (TTM) $227.53 million 1-year price change 259.25%

* 1-year performance calculated using Jan. 6, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

nLIGHT designs and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and beam control systems for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets.

It generates revenue by selling advanced laser products and systems through direct sales and distributor networks across the United States, Asia, and Europe.

The company serves manufacturers, defense contractors, and technology companies requiring precision laser solutions for industrial and directed energy applications.

nLIGHT operates at scale within the semiconductor laser segment, leveraging advanced photonics technologies to address demanding applications in both industrial and defense sectors.

The company’s dual-segment structure enables it to capture diverse revenue streams from both commercial and government customers. Its competitive position is supported by proprietary laser designs and a global sales footprint, positioning nLIGHT as a key supplier in high-performance laser markets.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of nLIGHT stock by CEO Scott Keeney is not a cause for alarm. The transaction occurred as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan Mr. Keeney adopted in June of 2025. Insiders create such plans so that their trades are prearranged, and that helps to avoid accusations of acting on insider information.

Mr. Keeney's disposition took place at a time when nLIGHT stock was surging. Shares eventually reached a 52-week high of $41.52 on Jan. 9, 2026.

The stock is up thanks to the company's strong performance. In the third quarter of 2025, sales hit $66.7 million, a 19% year-over-year increase. nLIGHT expects its growth to continue in Q4 with revenue forecasted in the range of $72 million to $78 million, up from 2024's $47.4 million.

In addition, as a company specializing in semiconductor and fiber lasers, nLIGHT is a potential beneficiary of the broader semiconductor industry's upswing due to the emergence of artificial intelligence.

However, the soaring share price has led to nLIGHT's price-to-sales ratio exceeding eight, a high point for the past year. Consequently, its elevated stock valuation means now is a good time to sell, but not to buy. Wait for the share price to drop before deciding on an investment.

Glossary

Insider transaction: A trade involving company securities by executives, directors, or major shareholders.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades in a company's securities.

Exercise (of options): Using the right to buy shares at a set price through a stock option.

Derivative transaction: A trade involving financial instruments whose value is based on underlying assets, like options.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through entities or trusts.

Indirect ownership: Shares held through another entity, such as a trust or company, rather than personally.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

Weighted average sale price: The average price per share, weighted by the number of shares sold at each price.

Cadence (of transactions): The frequency or regular pattern of trades over time.

Entity-attributed holdings: Shares owned by a company or trust associated with an individual, not held directly.

Fiber lasers: Lasers that use optical fibers as the gain medium, common in industrial and defense applications.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



