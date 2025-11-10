nLight Shares Rise 14% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

nLight (LASR) shares have gained 14% since the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6.

nLight reported third-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of 8 cents. The company reported a loss of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter. LASR’s third-quarter EPS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates of 2 cents per share.

LASR reported net revenues of $66.74 million, up 18.9% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%.

LASR’s Revenues by End Market

nLight’s revenues from the Aerospace and Defense end market were pegged at $45.55 million (68.3% of the top line), up 50.5% from the prior-year quarter.

nLight’s revenues from the Industrial end market were pegged at $9.58 million (14.3% of the top line), down 17.4% from the prior-year quarter.

nLight’s revenues from Microfabrication end market were pegged at $11.61 million (17.4% of the top line), down 18.6% from the prior-year quarter.

LASR’s Financials in Detail

Segment-wise, nLight’s Product sales were $47.61 million, which contributed 71.3% to its top line, reflecting an increase of 15.7% from the year-ago quarter.

nLight’s Development sales were pegged at $19.13 million (28.7% of the top line), up 27.6% from the prior-year quarter.

LASR’s gross margin was 31.1%, which expanded 870 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.

Operating loss was $7.23 million, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $11.79 million.

LASR’s Balance Sheet Details

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalent balances and marketable securities were $115.79 million, up from $113.70 million as of June 30, 2025.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, LASR expects revenues between $72 million and $78 million.

The company anticipates a gross margin between 27% and 32%.

nLIGHT expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $6 million to $11 million.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, LASR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Reddit Inc. (RDDT), Lumentum (LITE) and Amphenol (APH) are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Reddit, Lumentum and Amphenol sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reddit Inc.’s full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.35 per share, revised upward by 23.7% over the past seven days and suggests a year-over-year increase of 170.6%. Reddit shares have soared 19.1% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lumentum’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 3.3% over the past seven days to $5.42 per share, calling for an increase of 163.11% year over year. Lumentum shares have rallied 186% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s full-year 2025 earnings has been revised upward to $3.22 per share from $3.03 per share over the past 30 days, implying 70.4% year-over-year growth. Amphenol shares have risen 98.8% year to date.

