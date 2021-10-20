nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) rises 6.0% this week, taking three-year gains to 51%

It hasn't been the best quarter for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 19% in that time. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 51% in three years isn't amazing.

Since it's been a strong week for nLIGHT shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

nLIGHT wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years nLIGHT saw its revenue grow at 11% per year. That's pretty nice growth. The annual gain of 15% over three years is better than nothing, but hardly impresses. So it's possible that expectations were elevated in the past, muting returns over three years. However, if you can reasonably expect profits in the next few years, this stock might belong on your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:LASR Earnings and Revenue Growth October 20th 2021

nLIGHT is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling nLIGHT stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year nLIGHT shareholders have received a TSR of 20%. It's always nice to make money but this return falls short of the market return which was about 32% for the year. On the other hand, the TSR over three years was worse, at just 15% per year. This suggests the company's position is improving. If the share price is up as a result of improved business performance, then this kind of improvement may be sustained. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand nLIGHT better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - nLIGHT has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.