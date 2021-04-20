nLight (LASR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of nLight Inc (Symbol: LASR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.02, changing hands as low as $28.78 per share. nLight Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LASR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LASR's low point in its 52 week range is $12.65 per share, with $46.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.89.

