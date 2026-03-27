nLIGHT (LASR) Price Target Increased by 45.54% to 74.97

The average one-year price target for nLIGHT (NasdaqGS:LASR) has been revised to $74.97 / share. This is an increase of 45.54% from the prior estimate of $51.51 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $63.12 to a high of $99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.40% from the latest reported closing price of $63.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in nLIGHT. This is an decrease of 139 owner(s) or 34.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LASR is 0.17%, an increase of 10.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.17% to 44,898K shares. The put/call ratio of LASR is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Needham Investment Management holds 1,858K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 32.50% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,486K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares , representing an increase of 13.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 48.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,399K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares , representing an increase of 24.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 74.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,235K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 33.64% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 1,203K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares , representing a decrease of 16.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.