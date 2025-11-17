nLIGHT (LASR) Price Target Increased by 42.69% to 42.33

The average one-year price target for nLIGHT (NasdaqGS:LASR) has been revised to $42.33 / share. This is an increase of 42.69% from the prior estimate of $29.66 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.79% from the latest reported closing price of $30.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in nLIGHT. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 11.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LASR is 0.18%, an increase of 9.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.34% to 52,157K shares. The put/call ratio of LASR is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Needham Investment Management holds 1,793K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 31.19% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 1,525K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares , representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 87.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,453K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 126.69% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 1,397K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,107K shares , representing a decrease of 50.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 9.48% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,329K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares , representing a decrease of 43.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 1.61% over the last quarter.

