NLIGHT Gets $34.5 Mln Contract

November 27, 2023 — 07:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) announced a $34.5 million contract award that will be executed over approximately 18 months to provide a High Energy Laser in support of the U.S. Army's Rapid Capabilities Critical Technologies Office Directed Energy Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense prototyping effort. nLIGHT is serving as a subcontractor to KORD Technologies, LLC as prime contractor.

nLIGHT is a provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace, and defense applications. nLIGHT is headquartered in Camas, Washington, and has defense operations in Colorado, Oregon, and Washington state.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
