NLIGHT Gets $34.5 Mln Contract

(RTTNews) - nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) announced a $34.5 million contract award that will be executed over approximately 18 months to provide a High Energy Laser in support of the U.S. Army's Rapid Capabilities Critical Technologies Office Directed Energy Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense prototyping effort. nLIGHT is serving as a subcontractor to KORD Technologies, LLC as prime contractor.

nLIGHT is a provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace, and defense applications. nLIGHT is headquartered in Camas, Washington, and has defense operations in Colorado, Oregon, and Washington state.

