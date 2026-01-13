Markets
NLIGHT Expects Q4 Revenue Of $78 Mln-$80 Mln, Above Prior Forecast

January 13, 2026 — 06:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR), a provider of high-power lasers, on Tuesday provided preliminary revenue results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $78 million to $80 million, above the high end of its previously announced guidance of $72 million to $78 million, driven primarily by continued strength in revenue from the Aerospace & Defense market.

nLIGHT expects Laser Products revenue of $54 million to $55 million and Advanced Development revenue of approximately $24 million to $25 million.

