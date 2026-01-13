nLIGHT CEO Sells 31,748 Shares as Company Reveals Q4 Revenue Topped Guidance

Key Points

The president and CEO of nLIGHT sold 31,748 shares of the company for a total transaction value of $1.19 million on Jan. 6.

The sale accounted for 1.37% of direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to about 2.29 million shares.

This was a direct transaction involving option exercise and immediate disposition; no indirect entities participated.

Scott Keeney, the president and CEO of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR), executed an exercise of 31,748 stock options with an immediate open-market sale on Jan. 6, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 31,748 Transaction value $1.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,285,020 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $86.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($37.51).

Key questions

How significant is this transaction relative to Scott Keeney’s overall stake?

The 31,748 shares sold represent 1.37% of Mr. Keeney’s direct holdings, leaving him with 2,285,020 directly held shares and no indirect ownership.

The trade size closely matches the recent median for the insider’s sell transactions (35,002 shares), and the percentage of holdings sold aligns with the median 1.37% observed in the recent period, indicating the transaction is typical for the current cadence.

The sale resulted from the exercise of 31,748 stock options with an immediate disposition, meaning there was no increase in net equity exposure; this mechanism is common for liquidity or tax planning.

The weighted average sale price was around $37.51 per share, which was 10.8% below the $41.57 closing price as of Monday, and slightly below the $37.70 close on the transaction date, reflecting efficient execution within the day’s range.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Jan. 6) $37.51 Market capitalization $2.05 billion Revenue (TTM) $227.53 million 1-year price change 278.60%

* 1-year performance calculated using Jan. 6 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

nLIGHT designs and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and beam combination/control systems for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications.

The company generates revenue through the sale of laser products and advanced development solutions, distributed via a direct sales force and global network of representatives and distributors.

It serves customers in the United States, China, South Korea, Europe, and South America, targeting industrial manufacturers and defense contractors.

nLIGHT is a technology company specializing in high-performance lasers and photonics solutions, with a focus on both commercial and defense markets. The company leverages its advanced engineering capabilities to deliver innovative products that meet demanding application requirements. Its global reach and dual-segment business model provide diversified exposure to industrial and defense end markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Option exercises paired with immediate sales are common for executives at companies where equity compensation is meaningful, and they often say more about liquidity and tax planning than a change in outlook. In this case, the structure and scale of the transaction fit squarely within that pattern.



Scott Keeney’s sale followed the exercise of 31,748 options and represented just 1.37% of his total direct holdings, leaving him with more than 2.28 million shares when unvested RSUs are included. The trade was executed under a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted in June, reinforcing its non-discretionary nature.



Fundamentally, the backdrop remains constructive for nLIGHT. The firm on Tuesday preannounced fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of $78 million to $80 million, exceeding prior guidance, with Aerospace and Defense demand driving upside in both Laser Products and Advanced Development revenue. Management emphasized improved program visibility heading into 2026, particularly in directed energy and sensing applications.



So ultimately the sale looks like a routine, plan-driven liquidity event at a time when operating momentum appears to be improving, and Keeney’s remaining equity exposure remains substantial, keeping incentives aligned as the company leans into defense-led growth.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades in a company's securities.

Insider: An individual with access to non-public company information, such as executives or directors.

Option exercise: The act of converting stock options into actual shares by paying the exercise price.

Immediate disposition: Selling shares immediately after acquiring them, often following option exercise.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an insider, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect ownership: Shares held by an insider through trusts, family members, or other entities.

Cadence (of selling): The frequency and pattern of an insider's share sales over time.

Derivative context: Refers to transactions involving financial instruments like options, not just direct share ownership.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold, weighted by the number of shares at each price.

Liquidity planning: Actions taken to ensure sufficient cash is available, often by selling assets.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of securities.



