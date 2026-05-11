nLight and MI Homes have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 11, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares nLight LASR as the Bull of the Day and MI Homes MHO as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on —Uber Technologies UBER, Ulta Beauty ULTA and Best Buy BBY.

Here is a synopsis of all three stocks:

nLight is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) that has an F for Value and an A for Growth. This stock was added to Home Run Investor back on 5/23/25 and has been an outstanding selection. Our entry price is $14.68 and a little after the open on Friday we were looking at a 480% return in just about 1 year. The company has now posted three straight beat and raise quarters and that is something that we love to see. Let’s learn more about why this stock is the Bull of the Day.

Description

nLight, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor and fiber lasers for aerospace and defense, industrial, and microfabrication applications. It operates through the Laser Products and Advanced Development segments. The Laser Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells a range of semiconductor lasers and fiber lasers that are typically integrated into laser systems or manufacturing tools built by customers.

The Advanced Development segment focuses on research, design, and prototyping of next-generation laser technologies, leveraging expertise in laser technology, development, beam control, and advanced optics. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito, and Jason Farmer in June 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, WA.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

nLight has reported four straight beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Over the course of the last year, the average positive earnings surprise works out to be 161%. This means they are not just beating the number, they are crushing it. Consistently.

The company recently reported a gain of 20 cents when the Zacks Consensus Estimate was calling for 8 cents and that 12 cent beat translates to a positive earnings surprise of 150%.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

Earnings estimate revisions is what the Zacks Rank is all about.

Estimates for 2026 are moving up for nLight.

The current fiscal year 2026 has increased from $0.35 to $0.36 over the last 30 days. At the time of writing this article, new estimates have not made it through the Zacks system but they are very likely to be revised even higher.

Fiscal 2027 has increased from $0.56 to $0.57 over the last 30 days.

It should be noted that nLight has posted three straight beat and raise quarters – something that growth investors love to see.

Valuation

The valuation is a little stretched here, but that is something that growth investors have come to expect when a company continuously exceeds expectations. I see a forward earnings multiple of 145x which is super high, but we have to factor in that the company just posted 71% topline growth. Price to book comes in at 14x and that is high but we have to keep in mind that this can also mean that the company is very efficient as it has a small amount of assets on the books that help it grow at very large rates. Operating margins are negative right now, but they are moving in the right direction.

Home Run Investor is an inexpensive service that looks for small cap stocks that have big potential. This stock will remain in the portfolio as we believe that there is a good chance that these big returns go even higher.

MI Homes is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) after missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last five quarters. The stock has a Zacks Style Score for Value of B and an D for Growth. This company is highly impacted by interest rates and the dream of multiple interest rate cuts is turning into a nightmare. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.

Description

M/I Homes, Inc. engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services. The Northern Homebuilding segment includes Chicago, Illinois, Cincinnati, Ohio, Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, Indiana, Minneapolis or St. Paul, Minnesota, and Detroit, Michigan. The Southern Homebuilding segment refers to Orlando, Florida, Sarasota, Florida, Tampa, Florida, Fort Myers or Naples, Florida, Austin, Texas, Dallas or Fort Worth, Texas, Houston, Texas, San Antonio, Texas, Charlotte, North Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee. The Financial Services segment offers mortgage banking services to homebuyers. The company was founded by Irving E. Schottenstein and Melvin Schottenstein in 1976 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

In the case of MI Homes I see the company has missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it doesn’t make it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) either.

The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.

The most recent earnings report from MI Homes saw the company post $2.55 in EPS when the Zacks Consensus Estimate was calling for $2.64. That 9 cent miss translates to a -3.4% earnings surprise.

Earnings Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For MI Homes I see annual estimates for next year moving lower of late.

The current fiscal year consensus number has decreased from $13.10 to $12.60 over the last 30 days.

The next fiscal year has estimates that have also declined, moving from $17.05 to $15.55 over the last 30 days.

Negative movement in earnings estimates is the primary reason why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

It should be noted that a lot of stocks in the Zacks universe are seeing negative earnings estimate revisions. That means that the stocks that are seeing small but negative earnings estimate revisions are falling to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Additional content:

UBER Expands Delivery Options via ULTA Deal: A Catalyst?

Uber Technologies and Ulta Beauty, the largest specialty beauty retailer in the United States, announced the launch of more than 1,500 Ulta Beauty stores on the Uber Eats marketplace. Ahead of Mother’s Day, customers nationwide can access a wide selection of beauty and wellness products, including makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances, tools, devices and other essentials, through on-demand or scheduled delivery. The collaboration offers shoppers a convenient way to purchase gifts or replenish everyday products.

The inclusion of Ulta Beauty further expands Uber Eats’ beauty and retail offerings by providing customers with products across multiple categories and price ranges. Consumers can now explore thousands of items from more than 600 brands available through Ulta Beauty, all accessible via the Uber Eats app with same-day delivery options.

Uber One members will continue to receive benefits such as zero delivery fees on eligible orders, along with additional exclusive savings.

Ulta Beauty stated that the partnership supports its focus on offering flexible and convenient shopping experiences, enabling customers to discover and purchase preferred beauty and wellness products whenever required. The collaboration also strengthens the company’s omnichannel capabilities by delivering products directly to customers quickly and efficiently.

The agreement highlights Uber Eats’ ongoing expansion beyond food delivery into retail segments such as beauty, electronics and home improvement. By integrating Ulta Beauty’s extensive nationwide presence, Uber Eats aims to enhance product selection and accessibility for consumers across the country.

Uber noted that growing consumer demand for variety and convenience in beauty shopping makes the partnership significant, as it allows customers to easily purchase products ranging from skincare essentials to last-minute gifts and receive them directly at their doorstep.

To place an order, users need to open the Uber Eats app, navigate to the Retail or Beauty category, select the nearest Ulta Beauty store, browse available products, add items to the cart, choose a preferred delivery time and track the order in real time.

The Uber Eats division has been growing through multiple deals. Last year, Uber inked a deal with retailer Best Buy for on-demand delivery. The deal brought consumer electronics from more than 800 stores to the Uber Eats platform. The tie-up enabled Best Buy customers throughout the United States to order a wide range of electronics, appliances and tech essentials on Uber Eats for delivery to their doorsteps. The partnership allowed Uber Eats and Best Buy to make the latest technology more accessible than ever, thereby reflecting the deal’s customer-friendly nature.

UBER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of UBER have declined in double digits (% wise) over the past six months. Owing to the downbeat performance, UBER’s shares have underperformed the ZacksInternet-Services industry over the same time frame.

From a valuation standpoint, UBER trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales of 2.57X. UBER is inexpensive compared with its industry.

UBER's Zacks Rank

UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see

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Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nLight (LASR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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