NLC India boiler blast death toll rises to 13

CHENNAI, July 8 (Reuters) - NLC India NLCI.NS said on Wednesday the death toll from a boiler blast at the lignite miner and electricity generator's plant in the southern Tamil Nadu state rose to 13.

Two people injured in the blast have been discharged, a senior company official said.

The incident, which occurred last week when the unit was shut for maintenance, was the second deadly accident at the plant in two months.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Chennai, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

