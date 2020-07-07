NLC India boiler blast death toll rises to 13

Contributor
Sudarshan Varadhan Reuters
Published

NLC India said on Wednesday the death toll from a boiler blast at the lignite miner and electricity generator's plant in the southern Tamil Nadu state rose to 13.

Two people injured in the blast have been discharged, a senior company official said.

The incident, which occurred last week when the unit was shut for maintenance, was the second deadly accident at the plant in two months.

