NLB Group’s Strong Growth in 2024 Boosts Regional Presence

November 07, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Nova Ljubljanska Banka dd (DE:N1V2) has released an update.

Nova Ljubljanska Banka Group reported a robust third quarter in 2024, adding EUR 135.5 million to its annual profit, driven by strong loan growth and strategic acquisitions like the SLS Group. The Group’s expansion in asset management and bancassurance, coupled with the contribution from its South-eastern European banking members, underscores its evolution into a regional financial powerhouse. This growth is bolstered by successful capital market activity and a focus on enhancing customer experience.

