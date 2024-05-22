NLB Announces EUR 500 Million Notes Issuance

Nova Ljubljanska Banka dd (GB:NLB) has released an update.

Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. (NLB) has announced the issuance of senior preferred notes with a total value of EUR 500 million, to mature on 29 May 2030, with an option for early redemption one year prior. These notes will carry an annual interest rate of 4.5% and are set to be issued at a price slightly below their nominal value, targeting professional clients and eligible counterparties outside the US. The issuance is part of NLB’s strategy to bolster its minimum required funds and eligible liabilities.

