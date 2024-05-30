NLB Announces Early Redemption of EUR 300M Notes

Nova Ljubljanska Banka dd (GB:NLB) has released an update.

Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. (NLB) has announced an early redemption of its EUR 300 million notes, initially set to mature in July 2025. The redemption will occur on the second anniversary of the issuance, which is 19 July 2024, following approval from the Single Resolution Board.

For further insights into GB:NLB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.