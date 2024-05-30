News & Insights

NLB Announces Early Redemption of EUR 300M Notes

May 30, 2024 — 12:02 pm EDT

Nova Ljubljanska Banka dd (GB:NLB) has released an update.

Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. (NLB) has announced an early redemption of its EUR 300 million notes, initially set to mature in July 2025. The redemption will occur on the second anniversary of the issuance, which is 19 July 2024, following approval from the Single Resolution Board.

