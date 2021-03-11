NL Industries, Inc. (NL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

NL Industries, Inc. (NL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NL was $6.9, representing a -0.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.95 and a 202.63% increase over the 52 week low of $2.28.

NL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). NL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3.

