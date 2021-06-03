NL Industries, Inc. (NL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2021

NL Industries, Inc. (NL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.48, the dividend yield is 3.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NL was $7.48, representing a -12% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.50 and a 166.19% increase over the 52 week low of $2.81.

NL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB). NL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53.

