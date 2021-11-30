NL Industries, Inc. (NL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

NL Industries, Inc. (NL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.29, the dividend yield is 3.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NL was $6.29, representing a -26% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.50 and a 42.31% increase over the 52 week low of $4.42.

NL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). NL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.83.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

