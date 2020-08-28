NL Industries, Inc. (NL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Dividends
NL Industries, Inc. (NL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.56, the dividend yield is 4.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NL was $3.56, representing a -26.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.84 and a 56.14% increase over the 52 week low of $2.28.

NL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). NL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.23.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

