NL Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

NL Industries declares a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on March 27, 2025.

Potential Positives

NL Industries, Inc. has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend reflects the company's financial health and ability to generate cash flow, which can enhance investor confidence.

The declaration of a dividend could attract income-focused investors to the stock, potentially increasing demand and stock price.

The scheduled payment date and record date provide transparency and clarity for shareholders, which is important for investor relations.

Potential Negatives

The announced dividend of $0.09 per share may suggest limited profitability or cash flow, indicating potential financial difficulties in providing higher returns to shareholders.

The timing of the dividend payment may be perceived as a lack of confidence in future growth or earnings potential, potentially affecting investor sentiment negatively.

Declaring a low dividend may raise concerns among shareholders about the company's overall financial health and ability to generate sufficient revenue in its business segments.

FAQ

What is the amount of NL Industries' quarterly dividend?

NL Industries has declared a quarterly dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share on its common stock.

When is the NL Industries dividend payment date?

The dividend payment date for NL Industries is set for March 27, 2025.

What is the record date for NL Industries' dividend?

The record date for shareholders to receive the NL Industries dividend is March 11, 2025.

What businesses does NL Industries operate in?

NL Industries is engaged in component products and chemicals, specifically security products, recreational marine components, and TiO2.

Who can I contact for investor relations at NL Industries?

You can contact Bryan A. Hanley, Senior Vice President and Treasurer, at 972-233-1700 for investor relations inquiries.

$NL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $NL stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

