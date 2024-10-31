NL Industries Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

News & Insights

NL Industries ( (NL) ) just unveiled an update.

NL Industries, Inc. has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, payable on December 17 to shareholders on record as of November 29. The company operates in the component products and chemicals sectors, offering an investment opportunity for those interested in the stock market.

