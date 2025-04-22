$NKTX stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NKTX stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,123,175 of trading volume.

$NKTX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NKTX:

$NKTX insiders have traded $NKTX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J HASTINGS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 17,378 shares for an estimated $38,231

ALICIA J. HAGER (Chief Legal Officer) sold 9,584 shares for an estimated $21,084

DAVID SHOOK (See Remarks) sold 8,638 shares for an estimated $19,003

RALPH BRANDENBERGER (Chief Technical Officer) sold 7,447 shares for an estimated $16,383

ALYSSA LEVIN (See Remarks) sold 5,838 shares for an estimated $12,843

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NKTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $NKTX stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $NKTX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.