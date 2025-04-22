$NKTX stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NKTX stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,123,175 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NKTX:
$NKTX Insider Trading Activity
$NKTX insiders have traded $NKTX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL J HASTINGS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 17,378 shares for an estimated $38,231
- ALICIA J. HAGER (Chief Legal Officer) sold 9,584 shares for an estimated $21,084
- DAVID SHOOK (See Remarks) sold 8,638 shares for an estimated $19,003
- RALPH BRANDENBERGER (Chief Technical Officer) sold 7,447 shares for an estimated $16,383
- ALYSSA LEVIN (See Remarks) sold 5,838 shares for an estimated $12,843
$NKTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $NKTX stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP removed 4,310,225 shares (-92.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,732,460
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 3,600,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,964,000
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. added 2,254,219 shares (+901.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,613,005
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,643,719 shares (+252.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,092,860
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,474,560 shares (+138.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,671,654
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,379,948 shares (+368.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,436,070
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,268,476 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,158,505
