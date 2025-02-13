$NKTR stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NKTR stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,466,027 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NKTR:
$NKTR Insider Trading Activity
$NKTR insiders have traded $NKTR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOWARD W ROBIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 163,189 shares for an estimated $167,138.
- JONATHAN ZALEVSKY (Chief R&D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,766 shares for an estimated $64,699.
- MARK ANDREW WILSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 62,020 shares for an estimated $58,504.
$NKTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $NKTR stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 1,952,843 shares (-10.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,538,695
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,870,904 shares (+24.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,432,175
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,546,211 shares (+27.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,437,976
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,362,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,770,730
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 1,108,766 shares (+178.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,441,395
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,096,445 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,019,693
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,056,058 shares (-59.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $982,133
