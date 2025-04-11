$NKTR stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NKTR stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,379,705 of trading volume.

$NKTR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NKTR:

$NKTR insiders have traded $NKTR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOWARD W ROBIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 172,082 shares for an estimated $172,102 .

. JONATHAN ZALEVSKY (Chief R&D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,200 shares for an estimated $66,313 .

. MARK ANDREW WILSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 67,409 shares for an estimated $62,421.

$NKTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $NKTR stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NKTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NKTR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/04/2024

