$NKTR stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NKTR stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,379,705 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NKTR:
$NKTR Insider Trading Activity
$NKTR insiders have traded $NKTR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOWARD W ROBIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 172,082 shares for an estimated $172,102.
- JONATHAN ZALEVSKY (Chief R&D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,200 shares for an estimated $66,313.
- MARK ANDREW WILSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 67,409 shares for an estimated $62,421.
$NKTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $NKTR stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 13,946,657 shares (-87.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,970,391
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 6,557,929 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,098,873
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,700,000 shares (+90.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,441,000
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 3,242,841 shares (+187.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,015,842
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,750,000 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,557,500
- 22NW, LP added 2,191,750 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,038,327
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,546,211 shares (+27.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,437,976
$NKTR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NKTR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/04/2024
