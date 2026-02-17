Markets

NKT Secures EUR 6 Bln Extension Of Copper Supply Deal With KGHM Polska Miedz Till 2036

February 17, 2026 — 06:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NKT A/S (NKT.CO, NRKBY), a Danish power cable solutions provider, announced Tuesday that it has renewed its long-term copper supply agreement with Polish mining and smelting company KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (KGH.WA, KGHPF) for an additional nine years.

The total estimated value of the contract extension is around 6 billion euros for 2028-2036 based on current assumptions. The current contract remains valid until the end of 2027.

KGHM operates across the entire copper value chain, including mining, smelting, refining, recycling and rod manufacturing.

NKT noted that the renewed contract secures a stable supply of European-produced copper for its power cable manufacturing over the next decade, ensuring long-term availability through to 2036.

According to NKT, the amount of copper sourced equals production of an installation cable that can span the Earth a 1000 times.

Claes Westerlind, President & CEO of NKT stated, "Our extended partnership with KGHM is an important step in securing the long-term supply of copper that underpins our ability to deliver reliable power cable solutions to our customers. … By strengthening this relationship, we reinforce the robustness of our supply chain, reduce our exposure to market volatility and ensure a stable foundation for NKT's continued growth."

In Copenhagen, NKT shares were trading at 794.50 Danish kroner, down 1.06%.

In Poland, KGHM is trading 2.8 percent lower at PLN 296.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KGHPF
NRKBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.