NKT A (CPSE:NKT) Price Target Increased by 13.23% to 695.44

The average one-year price target for NKT A (CPSE:NKT) has been revised to 695,44 kr. / share. This is an increase of 13.23% from the prior estimate of 614,15 kr. dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 439,35 kr. to a high of 921,90 kr. / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.83% from the latest reported closing price of 738,50 kr. / share.

NKT A Maintains 0.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.54%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.96. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in NKT A. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKT is 0.22%, an increase of 8.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 5,696K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 780K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKT by 2.42% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 516K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares , representing an increase of 14.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKT by 15.94% over the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 501K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 484K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKT by 7.11% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 355K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKT by 5.06% over the last quarter.

