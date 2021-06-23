NKLA Stock: The ‘Hydrogen Hub’ News Giving Nikola Shares a Charge Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock is heading higher on Wednesday after the clean energy company announced plans for a hydrogen hub in the midwest.

According to a press release, Nikola is teaming up with Wabash Valley Resources for the effort. This has it investing $50 million in cash and stock in exchange for a 20% equity interest in the hydrogen hub project.

This hub will be set up in West Terre Haute, Ind. It will use solid waste to byproducts “produce clean, sustainable hydrogen for transportation fuel and base-load electricity generation.” It will also capture “CO2 emissions for permanent underground sequestration.”

Nikola notes that the hydrogen hub will be able to generate 50 tons per day that will supply its dispensing stations. This will have it able to reach dispensing stations that are up to 300 miles away from the hub. That will allow it to cover a large portion of the midwest.

Pablo Koziner, president of Energy and Commercial at Nikola, said this about the news boosting NKLA stock up today.

‘The Wabash solution can generate electricity as well as hydrogen transportation fuel, which should provide the flexibility to support future truck sales and hydrogen station rollout in the region. The expected efficiency of WVR’s clean hydrogen production should allow Nikola’s bundled truck lease, including fuel, service, and maintenance, to compete favorably with diesel.”

NKLA stock is seeing strong trading today on the hydrogen hub news. As of this writing, more than 12 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That has it quickly approaching the company’s daily average trading volume of 14.3 million shares.

NKLA stock was up 4.5% as of Wednesday afternoon.

