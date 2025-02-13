NKGen's Troculeucel Therapy Demonstrates Stability And Cognitive Improvement In AD Trial

(RTTNews) - NKGen Biotech (NKGN), on Thursday announced the publication of Phase 1 clinical trial results for troculeucel, an autologous NK cell therapy, in Alzheimer's disease or AD.

The study, published in the journal Alzheimer's Research & Therapy, demonstrates that troculeucel was well-tolerated and resulted in stable or improved outcomes in 90 percent of subjects with no drug-related adverse events.

In this Phase 1 trial, 11 subjects with mild to severe AD received troculeucel at varying doses.

Despite 70 percent of subjects receiving low doses, the majority showed positive cognitive outcomes and reductions in neuroinflammation and brain protein aggregates such as pTau181 and GFAP in cerebrospinal fluid, suggesting a dose-dependent effect.

The trial also showed that NK cell therapy may help reduce neuroinflammation, an important factor in AD, and could potentially complement existing treatments like anti-Aß antibodies.

The ability of troculeucel to target protein aggregates suggests it could have therapeutic and disease-modifying effects for AD patients.

A larger trial with higher dosing is already underway in the U.S., and the publication of these results helps advance the scientific understanding of troculeucel as a potential new treatment for Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Dr. Paul Y. Song, CEO of NKGen, emphasized the significance of this peer-reviewed publication in elevating the credibility of their work and reinforcing the potential of troculeucel as a promising therapy in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

