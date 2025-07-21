NKGen Secures FDA Expanded Access For NK Cell Therapy In Neurodegenerative Diseases, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NKGN), a clinical-stage developer of natural killer cell therapies, announced Monday that the FDA has approved an Intermediate-Size Expanded Access Program IND for its troculeucel candidate in a range of neurodegenerative disorders.

Beyond its ongoing Phase 2a Alzheimer's trial, this open-label, nonrandomized protocol will permit treatment of up to 20 patients with early-stage Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, ALS, multiple system atrophy, progressive supranuclear palsy, frontotemporal dementia, corticobasal degeneration, multiple sclerosis, and Lewy body dementia—conditions with few or no effective therapies.

