NKGen Secures FDA Expanded Access For NK Cell Therapy In Neurodegenerative Diseases, Stock Down

July 21, 2025 — 11:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NKGN), a clinical-stage developer of natural killer cell therapies, announced Monday that the FDA has approved an Intermediate-Size Expanded Access Program IND for its troculeucel candidate in a range of neurodegenerative disorders.

Beyond its ongoing Phase 2a Alzheimer's trial, this open-label, nonrandomized protocol will permit treatment of up to 20 patients with early-stage Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, ALS, multiple system atrophy, progressive supranuclear palsy, frontotemporal dementia, corticobasal degeneration, multiple sclerosis, and Lewy body dementia—conditions with few or no effective therapies.

NKGN is currently trading at $0.24, down $0.025 or 9.43 percent on the OTC Markets.

