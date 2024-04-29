NKGen Biotech: FDA Clears IND Application For SNK01 NK Cell Therapy - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NKGN) announced the FDA has cleared the company's IND application for SNK01 NK cell therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. SNK01 is an autologous, nongenetically modified NK cell product.

The IND clearance enables the company to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and exploratory efficacy of SNK01 in patients with PD. The trial is designed to enroll up to 30 patients. NKGen expects to begin the trial, with the first patient dosed, in the second half of 2024.

