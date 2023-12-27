News & Insights

Markets
NKGN

NKGen Biotech Receives Clearance For SNK01 NK Cell Therapy Clinical Trial From Health Canada

December 27, 2023 — 08:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company NKGen Biotech Inc. (NKGN) announced Wednesday that it has received a No Objection Letter from Health Canada for its Clinical Trial Application for a Phase 1/2a study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and exploratory efficacy of SNK01 natural killer cell therapy for the treatment of patients with moderate Alzheimer's Disease.

SNK01 program continues to show positive progress with the FDA IND clearance in October 2023, and now the CTA clearance by Health Canada. The U.S. Phase 1/2a trial of SNK01 in moderate Alzheimer's disease patients officially opened with first patient enrolled in December 2023.

This approved trial of approximately 36 patients with moderate AD is expected to commence in December 2023 with the first interim data expected in the third quarter of 2024.

Phase 1 is an open label safety evaluation to determine the maximum tolerated dose and/or recommended Phase 2 dose of SNK01.

Phase 2 is a randomized, placebo controlled, multicenter trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of SNK01 in moderate AD patients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NKGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.