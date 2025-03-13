NKGen Biotech to Present Troculeucel as Potential Neurodegenerative Disease Therapy at Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Drug Development Summit

NKGen Biotech announces Dr. Paul Song's presentation on troculeucel at the Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Drug Development Summit.

NKGen Biotech, Inc. announced that its CEO, Dr. Paul Y. Song, will present at the 13th Annual Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Drug Development Summit in Boston from March 18-20, 2025. The presentation will focus on troculeucel, an innovative autologous NK cell therapy aimed at treating neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Song will discuss the therapy's mechanism and early promising results from a Phase 1 clinical trial, which have led to FDA Fast Track designation for moderate Alzheimer's Disease and a new Investigational New Drug designation for Parkinson’s Disease. The Summit will cover advancements in neurodegenerative therapeutics, with over 150 experts collaborating to address challenges in drug development. Troculeucel, also known as SNK01, has been recognized with an International Nonproprietary Name by the WHO, marking progress in its market development.

Potential Positives

Dr. Paul Y. Song, CEO of NKGen, will present at a prominent industry event, which may enhance the company's visibility and credibility in the biotech sector.

The presentation will showcase troculeucel, an innovative therapy, which could position NKGen as a leader in the development of neurodegenerative disease treatments.

The company has received FDA Fast Track designation for moderate Alzheimer’s Disease, indicating potential for expedited development and commercialization of troculeucel.

The World Health Organization has assigned the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) troculeucel to SNK01, marking a significant milestone in establishing the therapy's identity in theglobal market

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the Phase 1 clinical trial results as 'promising,' which may raise investor skepticism regarding the reliability and significance of early-stage trial data.

The reliance on 'forward-looking statements' suggests uncertainty about the future success and development timelines of product candidates, which could lead to concerns among potential investors.

The press release does not provide detailed data or specifics from the clinical trial results, which might leave stakeholders wanting more concrete evidence of efficacy and safety for troculeucel.

FAQ

What is NKGen Biotech focused on?

NKGen Biotech is focused on developing innovative autologous and allogeneic natural killer cell therapeutics for various diseases.

Who will present at the Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Drug Development Summit?

Paul Y. Song, M.D., Chairman and CEO of NKGen, will present at the Summit in Boston, MA.

What will Dr. Song discuss in his presentation?

Dr. Song will discuss troculeucel, an NK cell therapy, and its potential for treating neurodegenerative diseases.

When is Dr. Song's presentation scheduled?

Dr. Song's presentation is scheduled for March 20, 2025, at 12:00 PM ET.

What is Troculeucel?

Troculeucel is an autologous NK cell immunotherapeutic candidate developed to treat neurodegenerative disorders and various cancers.

$NKGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $NKGN stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SANTA ANA, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (OTC: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic natural killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced that Paul Y. Song, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NKGen, will present at the 13



th



Annual Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Drug Development Summit (the “Summit”) to be held in Boston, MA, from March 18–20, 2025. Dr. Song’s presentation will highlight troculeucel, the Company’s autologous, non-genetically modified NK cell therapy, as a potential treatment for neurodegenerative diseases.





The Summit is the only industry-focused event covering the entire drug development process from discovery to commercialization. This year’s Summit will spotlight advancements in neurodegenerative therapeutics, presymptomatic diagnosis, and new targets, modalities, and technologies. Over 150 experts will collaborate to address key challenges and drive the next wave of transformative treatments.













Presentation Details







:

































Title



:









Showcasing the Potential of Enhanced NK Cell Therapies for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Disease: Introducing Troculeucel



























Conference Track:















In Vivo Translation & Early Clinical



























Date and Time:















March 20, 2025, at 12:00 PM ET

























Dr. Song’s presentation will showcase the potential of enhanced NK cell therapy for the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, introducing troculeucel. Dr. Song will outline the mechanism of troculeucel, the Company’s novel, autologous NK cell therapy, for treating neurodegeneration. He will also present promising data from the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial, demonstrating early signs of clinical benefit, leading to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Fast Track designation for moderate Alzheimer’s Disease and a new Investigational New Drug for Parkinson’s Disease. Moreover, Dr. Song will highlight the future directions for troculeucel in Frontotemporal Dementia and post-stroke/traumatic brain injury.





Previously disclosed data for troculeucel in Alzheimer’s disease and solid tumors can be found on the Scientific Publications page of the Company’s website at



https://nkgenbiotech.com/scientific-publications/



. News releases containing troculeucel clinical trial updates and regulatory approvals can be found on the News page of the Company’s website at



https://nkgenbiotech.com/news/



.







About Troculeucel







Troculeucel is a novel cell-based, patient specific, ex vivo expanded autologous NK cell immunotherapeutic drug candidate. NKGen is developing troculeucel for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and a broad range of cancers. Troculeucel is the International Nonproprietary Name (“INN”) for SNK01 assigned by the World Health Organization (“WHO”). The WHO INN approval of troculeucel establishes a universally recognized nonproprietary drug name for SNK01 and marks a significant step on NKGen’s journey toward bringing this therapy to market.







About NKGen Biotech







NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit



www.nkgenbiotech.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans and expected timing for developing troculeucel and SNK02, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing clinical studies; and the Company’s expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website under the subheading “Investors—Financial and Filings”. Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.







Internal Contact:







Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MLS (ASCP)





SVP, Corporate Affairs





949-396-6830







dchua@nkgenbiotech.com









External Contacts:







Chris Calabrese





Managing Director





LifeSci Advisors, LLC







ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com







Kevin Gardner





Managing Director





LifeSci Advisors, LLC







kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com





