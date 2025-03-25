NKGen Biotech to Present Phase 1 Results on Troculeucel NK Cell Therapy for Alzheimer's at AD/PD™ 2025 Conference

NKGen Biotech's CEO will present Phase 1 clinical trial results for NK cell therapy in Alzheimer's at AD/PD™ 2025.

NKGen Biotech, Inc. announced that its CEO, Dr. Paul Y. Song, will present at the upcoming International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases in Vienna from April 1-5, 2025. His presentation will focus on the preliminary results of using troculeucel, an autologous natural killer cell therapy, for patients with moderate Alzheimer's disease, highlighting cognitive and biomarker improvements after three and six months of treatment. Troculeucel, now recognized by the World Health Organization with an official nonproprietary name, is part of NKGen's efforts to develop novel NK cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and cancers.

Full Release



SANTA ANA, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (OTC: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic natural killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced that Paul Y. Song, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NKGen, will present at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (“AD/PD™ 2025”) taking place online and in Vienna, Austria from April 1 – 5, 2025.





AD/PD™ 2025 is a premier event bringing together top international experts to discuss the latest advancements in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s research, clinical trials, and treatments. With over 4,700 participants from 70+ countries and 2,250 abstracts in 2024, it offers a platform for groundbreaking discoveries from the leading experts in the field.









Presentation Details







:

























Title



:





Preliminary Cognitive Improvement in Phase 1 Cohort of Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease Subjects Treated with Autologous Natural Killer Cells (Troculeucel; SNK01)























Session Name:







7540 – Advances in AD Drug Development 02























Session Type:







Symposium























Presentation Date:







Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 5:10 pm – 5:25 pm CEST























Room:







Hall E





















Dr. Song’s presentation will focus on the three-month cognitive and biomarker results from the Phase 1 cohort of the Phase 1/2a clinical trial for troculeucel NK cell therapy in moderate Alzheimer’s disease, as well as new data from the six-month analysis of this cohort.





Previously disclosed data for troculeucel in Alzheimer’s disease and solid tumors can be found on the Scientific Publications page of the Company’s website at



https://nkgenbiotech.com/scientific-publications/



. News releases containing troculeucel clinical trial updates and regulatory approvals can be found on the News page of the Company’s website at



https://nkgenbiotech.com/news/



.







About Troculeucel







Troculeucel is a novel cell-based, patient specific, ex vivo expanded autologous NK cell immunotherapeutic drug candidate. NKGen is developing troculeucel for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and a broad range of cancers. Troculeucel is the International Nonproprietary Name (“INN”) for SNK01 assigned by the World Health Organization (“WHO”). The WHO INN approval of troculeucel establishes a universally recognized nonproprietary drug name for SNK01 and marks a significant step on NKGen’s journey toward bringing this therapy to market.







About NKGen Biotech







NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit



www.nkgenbiotech.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans and expected timing for developing troculeucel and SNK02, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing clinical studies; and the Company’s expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website under the subheading “Investors—Financial and Filings”. Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.







Internal Contact:







Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MLS (ASCP)





SVP, Corporate Affairs





949-396-6830







dchua@nkgenbiotech.com









External Contacts:







Kevin Gardner





Managing Director





LifeSci Advisors, LLC







kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com





