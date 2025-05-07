NKGen Biotech to Present Phase 1 Clinical Data on Troculeucel for Alzheimer's Disease at ASGCT Annual Meeting

NKGen Biotech will present Phase 1 clinical data on troculeucel for Alzheimer's at ASGCT's Annual Meeting in May 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

NKGen Biotech, Inc. has announced that it will present Phase 1 clinical data from its trial of troculeucel, an autologous NK cell therapy, for patients with moderate Alzheimer's disease at the ASGCT 28th Annual Meeting in New Orleans from May 13-17, 2025. The presentation, led by Dr. Paul Y. Song, will discuss preliminary clinical and biomarker results. Troculeucel, recently assigned the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) SNK01, is part of NKGen's efforts to develop innovative NK cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases and cancers. The company emphasizes its commitment to advancing this therapy while navigating the risks associated with clinical trials and development timelines.

Potential Positives

NKGen Biotech will present preliminary Phase 1 clinical data on troculeucel, which could enhance visibility and credibility within the biotechnology community and among potential investors.

The World Health Organization's assignment of the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) for troculeucel (SNK01) represents a significant milestone, establishing a recognized identity for the therapeutic and aiding in its market introduction.

The presentation at a prominent conference (ASGCT) highlights NKGen's commitment to innovation and research in the field of Alzheimer’s disease and has the potential to attract interest from researchers and collaborators.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the company's reliance on upcoming clinical trial data, which creates uncertainty around the effectiveness and reliability of their treatment, particularly given that initial results may not predict final outcomes.

There is a mention of potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, and completion of clinical studies, raising concerns about the timeline and progress of their product development.

The press release includes extensive disclaimers about forward-looking statements, which may indicate a level of risk and uncertainty regarding the company's future prospects and plans.

FAQ

What is NKGen Biotech?

NKGen Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on autologous and allogeneic natural killer cell therapeutics.

What is troculeucel?

Troculeucel is an ex vivo expanded autologous NK cell immunotherapeutic drug candidate for treating neurodegenerative disorders and cancers.

When is NKGen presenting at the ASGCT Annual Meeting?

NKGen will present on May 14, 2025, at 2:30 PM, Central Time, during the ASGCT Annual Meeting.

Where can I find NKGen's clinical trial updates?

Clinical trial updates for troculeucel can be found on the News page of NKGen's website.

What does the WHO INN approval signify for troculeucel?

The WHO INN approval establishes a recognized nonproprietary drug name for troculeucel, aiding its market introduction.

Full Release



SANTA ANA, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (OTC: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic natural killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced an upcoming presentation on Phase 1 clinical data from the Company’s Phase 1/2a trial evaluating troculeucel, cryopreserved expanded autologous NK cell therapy, in patients with moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD), at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28



th



Annual Meeting, which will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana from May 13–17, 2025.









Presentation Details











Title:



Use of Expanded Non-genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells (Troculeucel) with Enhanced Cytotoxicity in Patients with Alzheimer's Disease. Preliminary Clinical and Biomarker Results.







Presenting Author:



Paul Y. Song, M.D.







Session Details:



Gene Therapy Clinical Trials



-



Oral Presentation







Location:



NOLA Theater B







Presentation Date & Time:



Wednesday, May 14, 2025; 2:30–2:45 PM, Central Time





Previously disclosed data for troculeucel in Alzheimer’s disease and solid tumors can be found on the Company’s website at



https://nkgenbiotech.com/scientific-publications/



. News releases containing troculeucel clinical trial updates and regulatory approvals can be found on the News page of the Company’s website at



https://nkgenbiotech.com/news/



.







About Troculeucel







Troculeucel is a novel cell-based, patient specific, ex vivo expanded autologous NK cell immunotherapeutic drug candidate. NKGen is developing troculeucel for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and a broad range of cancers. Troculeucel is the International Nonproprietary Name (“INN”) for SNK01 assigned by the World Health Organization (“WHO”). The WHO INN approval of troculeucel establishes a universally recognized nonproprietary drug name for SNK01 and marks a significant step on NKGen’s journey toward bringing this therapy to market.







About NKGen Biotech







NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit





www.nkgenbiotech.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans and expected timing for developing troculeucel and SNK02, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing clinical studies; and the Company’s expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website under the subheading “Investors—Financial and Filings”. Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.







Internal Contact:







Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MLS (ASCP)





SVP, Corporate Affairs





949-396-6830









dchua@nkgenbiotech.com











External Contact:







Kevin Gardner





Managing Director





LifeSci Advisors, LLC







kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com





