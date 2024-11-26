NKGen Biotech gets Nasdaq notice related to delayed quarterly report

NKGen Biotech (NKGN) announced it received a notice on November 20 rom the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250 because it had not timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before November 19 the extended period provided for the filing under Rule 12b-25(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The delay is in part due to the additional time required for valuation and review of various derivative securities as the Company has taken on more reporting responsibility internally. The Notice from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Company is actively working with its auditors and advisors and intends to file the Form 10-Q as promptly as possible.

